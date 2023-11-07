HEINZ Is Launching A New Pickle Ketchup

HEINZ® Ketchup and pickles have proudly sat side-by-side on burgers and hot dogs across North America for over 150 years. There is something irresistible about the combination, so condiment category leader, HEINZ, today announces the launch of Pickle Ketchup, a new condiment that combines the tangy and savoury flavour of pickles with the unmistakable taste of HEINZ Ketchup.

Fun fact; about 73% of people enjoy at least one pickle alongside foods that use ketchup!

Pickle Ketchup will begin rolling out on shelves in the United States in early 2024. It is currently rolling out in select retailers in the United Kingdom and will roll out to additional markets later this year and early next. To learn more about HEINZ Pickle Ketchup availability, visit Heinz.com and follow @Heinz on Instagram and @Heinz_us on TikTok.