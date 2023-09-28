Heinz Launches Tomato Ketchup Pasta Sauce

Heinz Ketchup has launched a limited edition Tomato Ketchup pasta sauce…

Heinz explains that it’s perfect for the ketchup-obsessed out there who love to add extra tomato-ey goodness to their tagliatelle, the limited-edition sauce will be available from October 4th for four weeks only-But only in the UK…

We know loads of our Heinz fans love putting ketchup on their pasta, so we’re launching limited edition jars of Heinz Tomato Ketchup Pasta Sauce – a rich tomato sauce with the iconic taste of Heinz Tomato Ketchup!

Heinz explains that the new sauce recipe is made with only the best sun-ripened Italian tomatoes and combines rich tomato sauce with the iconic taste of Heinz Tomato Ketchup, creating an irresistible Heinz pasta sauce that’s ridiculously good.

You can purchase online here if you want…