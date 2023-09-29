Heinz Announces The Launch of a New Sauce In Honour of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Rumoured Romance

There’s no denying that everything Taylor touches turns to gold. Sales in Travis Kelce’s Jersey have gone up $400 percent since Taylor went to his game last weekend…

And, while we wait for Tay to release a banger of a tune about their romance (you know it’s coming), Swifties everywhere can celebrate Tra-ylor with Heinz’s latest condiment.

But I bet you’re wondering, why is Heinz jumping on this so far… According to reports a fan account noted that Swift was eating a piece of chicken “with ketchup and seemingly ranch”.

🚨| Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch! pic.twitter.com/rpAOP2HFtT — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 24, 2023

The phrasing choice quickly went viral and sparked a host of memes and jokes, including a tribute from the Empire State Building. Heinz has now announced that it will be introducing a limited-edition condiment.

“It’s a new era for Heinz. Introducing Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch. Limited-edition bottles coming soon,” Heinz wrote in an Instagram caption.

A spokesperson for Heinz said that the sauce isn’t new, but the limited edition bottle is…

In a product description on the Heinz website, it says their Kranch sauce “makes an excellent dipping sauce for French fries and chicken nuggets”.

The condiments brand also explained that it was releasing 100 because they did the calculation of 13, Swift’s lucky number, and 87, Kelce’s jersey number.