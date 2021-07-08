Heinz Has Started An Online Petition To Unify The Hot Dog And Buns Industries

Heinz has decided that enough is enough. That’s why they have started the Heinz Hot Dog Pact.

The Ketchup company is calling on Big Bun and Big Wiener companies to find the answer to this hot dog packaging mismatch, once and for all.

An online petition has been started to remedy this kitchen conundrum. The company claims they want to change hot dog history. Almost 5,000 people have signed the petition so far.

https://www.change.org/p/hot-dog-lovers-heinz-hot-dog-pact

Other things you have to buy more of…

Pillowcases! Because nobody has just two pillows.

Plastic cutlery sets. There are never enough forts

Kids’ bday plates. Why are there 8 cake plates and 10 big food plates?

Three-pack condiment set- no one ever uses the relish!

Mac & Cheese- There is never enough in one pack, so you have to buy 4 at a time!

Those Bell Pepper three-packs! They are always missing the colour of pepper you need!