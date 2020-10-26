Heinz Is Giving Away Over 500 Bottles Of Tomato Blood Ketchup For Halloween

For years fans have used HEINZ Ketchup to add convincing blood to their Halloween celebrations. So this year the brand is debuting

HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup to contribute to the spooky fun, according to the business wire. The limited-edition bottles are filled with the delicious, thick & rich HEINZ Ketchup, describes the press release.

From now until Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. CDT, HEINZ is giving away 570 bottles of HEINZ Tomato Blood Ketchup to those who participate in a TikTok Hashtag Challenge launching Friday, Oct. 23.

To get in on the spooky fun, fans can head to TikTok and submit a Halloween-themed video featuring a bottle of HEINZ Ketchup and using #HeinzHalloween and #Sweepstakes and entering their video information on HeinzHalloween.com. See here for complete rules.

Fans can follow along on TikTok to see how HEINZ is helping people celebrate Halloween.