MGM Studio Bosses Say It Will Cost Big Bucks To Move ‘James Bond’ To A Streaming Service

James Bond: No Time To Die was postponed a couple of times due to the pandemic and movie bosses are considering pulling a theatrical release altogether.

There’s a tentative release date of April 2021 now, but Variety reports, producers are considering a streaming release instead.

According to reports, Apple TV + and Netflix are considering the possible acquisition that comes with a price tag of $600 million.

‘No Time to Die,’ is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig along with stars Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Rami Malek.

Variety claims that currently, this rumour is just that, a rumour!