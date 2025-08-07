Heinz Just Launched a Ketchup Smoothie and Honestly? We’re Confused But Intrigued 🍅🥤
Okay, ketchup smoothie sounds like something you’d make on a dare at summer camp, but… Heinz and Smoothie King actually went there — and apparently, it slaps?
The two food giants just unveiled the “Heinz Tomato Ketchup Smoothie,” a blend of ketchup and… wait for it… strawberries, raspberries, apple juice, and açai sorbet. So no, it’s not just a thick cup of Heinz (thankfully), but a tangy-sweet concoction that somehow works. Allegedly.
This whole thing started when Smoothie King posted a teaser saying:
“If tomatoes are a fruit, is ketchup a smoothie?”
Cue Heinz saying, “Hold my bottle.”
According to a writer at People magazine — who bravely volunteered as tribute — the drink is “sweet and tangy,” and the ketchup “blends surprisingly well” with the other ingredients. Which feels like a red flag… but also kind of a green light?
RELATED: The Latest Tik Tok Challenge Uses Ketchup To Test Relationships!
Unfortunately for us curious Canadians, the Heinz smoothie is only available for a limited time and only at select Smoothie King locations in the U.S. — specifically in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and New York. So unless you’re crossing the border soon, you might have to make your own at home. (But like… don’t.)
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.