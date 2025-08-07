Heinz Just Launched a Ketchup Smoothie and Honestly? We’re Confused But Intrigued 🍅🥤

Okay, ketchup smoothie sounds like something you’d make on a dare at summer camp, but… Heinz and Smoothie King actually went there — and apparently, it slaps?

The two food giants just unveiled the “Heinz Tomato Ketchup Smoothie,” a blend of ketchup and… wait for it… strawberries, raspberries, apple juice, and açai sorbet. So no, it’s not just a thick cup of Heinz (thankfully), but a tangy-sweet concoction that somehow works. Allegedly.

This whole thing started when Smoothie King posted a teaser saying:

“If tomatoes are a fruit, is ketchup a smoothie?”

Cue Heinz saying, “Hold my bottle.”

According to a writer at People magazine — who bravely volunteered as tribute — the drink is “sweet and tangy,” and the ketchup “blends surprisingly well” with the other ingredients. Which feels like a red flag… but also kind of a green light?

Unfortunately for us curious Canadians, the Heinz smoothie is only available for a limited time and only at select Smoothie King locations in the U.S. — specifically in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and New York. So unless you’re crossing the border soon, you might have to make your own at home. (But like… don’t.)