HELLMANN’S WANTS YOU TO MAKE EGGNOG WITH MAYONNAISE

The people that make Hellmann’s and Best Foods mayonnaise want you to try mixing it into your Eggnog this year. Eggs are the third ingredient in mayo. And they claim it works even better than egg yolks.

They’re selling a blended version called “Frozen Mayo-Nog” at a place in New York this month. It hits the menu at a bar called Amy Fontaine’s on December 15th. For everyone else, they posted the recipe, so you can make it yourself.

Each cup has four teaspoons of mayonnaise, along with milk, heavy cream, simple syrup, nutmeg, vanilla extract, and cinnamon, plus rum, brandy, AND cognac.

There’s also a non-alcoholic version.