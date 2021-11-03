HENRY WINKLER IS AUCTIONING ’THE FONZ’S’ LEATHER JACKET

It took the pandemic for actor Henry Winkler to realize he’s a hoarder, so he decided to unload a bunch of his stuff, including the leather jacket worn by ‘the Fonz.’

The 76-year-old is set to auction off one of his jackets as part of the upcoming “26-lot Henry Winkler Collection” auction.

The ‘Happy Days’ star is also auctioning off a bunch of other cool memorabilia like Fonzie’s Triumph motorbike and an old mechanic jumpsuit he wore on the show. The jacket alone is expected to go for 70-grand, with all the proceeds going to charity.