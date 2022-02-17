Here’s How Many Calories Are Really In Your Favourite Drinks
Prepare yourself!
The Alcohol Health Alliance in the UK analyzed the calorie and sugar content in 30 red, white, rose, fruit and sparkling wines.
Just a heads up, one bottle of vino can contain 598 calories and almost 60g of sugar. (That is if you drink the entire bottle yourself)
Here’s what you’re consuming if you have two drinks!
2 gin & tonics =340 calories and 14g of sugar
2 glasses of rose =294 calories and 22g of sugar (just to compare, a McDonald’s cheeseburger is just under 300 calories and has 7.3g of sugar
2 pints of lager = 360 calories and 5g of sugar
2 mojitos = 418 calories and 48g of sugar
2 Pina Coladas = 628 calories and 26g of sugar (about the same calorie count as a Whopper!)
2 glasses of chardonnay = 432 calories and 4g of sugar
2 glasses of champagne = 190 calories and 4g of sugar
2 pints of ale = 440 calories and 5g of sugar