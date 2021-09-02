Here’s How The Spice Girls Are Celebrating Their 25th Anniversary

The Spice Girls are giving their fans a major gift this year in order to properly celebrate their 25th anniversary.

On Wednesday, September 1, the beloved girl group announced the release of the 25th-anniversary edition of Spice, their debut 1996 album. The deluxe anniversary edition, called Spice25, will arrive on October 29 and comes with a two-CD set contained in a hardcover book.

Spice25 will also include cassette and vinyl versions of the record, plus an exclusive Apple remastered release from the original Dolby Atmos version.

The anniversary collection has been curated by the group themselves. It will also include bonus-tracks, b-sides, and never-before-heard recordings, specifically a Dave Way mix of “Wannabe,” a 7-inch radio mix of “Say You’ll Be There,” an orchestral cover of “2 Become 1,” and a 2-inch Unlimited Groove mix of “Love Thing.”