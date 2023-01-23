HERE’S HOW TO BE A BETTER FRIEND, ACCORDING TO SCIENCE

Here are five ways to be a better friend, according to researchers at Harvard.

1. Ask questions. Even if you’ve known someone for a long time, it’s always good to ask questions. You’re guaranteed to learn something new about them.



2. Give them your undivided attention. How many times do you have a conversation with someone while glancing at your phone? It probably happens even more than you realize, and it gets in the way of building a close connection.

3. Think about which relationships you’d like to foster. We only have so much bandwidth and time in our day, so be intentional with the friendships you seek out and invest your time in.



4. Make connections happen in small ways. One of the best ways to deepen a friendship is by seeing that person regularly, whether it’s a weekly meetup playing sports in the park, or going out for a coffee or a beer.