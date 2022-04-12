Here’s How To Make Your Neighbours Jealous

A poll of 2,000 UK homeowners found 44 percent feel competitive when they see next door’s flower beds, while four in 10 have turned the condition of their lawn into a heated contest.

Features such as hot tubs, summer houses and pizza ovens are among the hottest things to make next door envious.

And 20 percent think their neighbour’s garden makes the rest of the street look worse.

The study, conducted via OnePoll, also found three in 10 think others on their street should take more care over how their garden looks.

TOP 10 THINGS PEOPLE WANT TO MAKE THEIR NEIGHBOURS JEALOUS

1. Summer house

2. Hot tub

3. Pizza oven

4. Cosy seating area

5. Drinks bar

6. Outdoor cinema

7. Outdoor heating

8. Water feature

9. Firepit

10. Dining area