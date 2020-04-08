Here’s What Experts Are Saying About Packages During Coronavirus

Are you worried that the virus is living on you Amazon box, egg cartons or even your mail? You’re not alone.

Health experts are saying that you shouldn’t be afraid to pick up your mail. While the virus can live on hard surfaces for hours or days, depending on the materials- the risk of contracting COVID-19 from objects is very low.

Just remember, this is a respiratory virus, so you would have to come into contact with it on your hands, after touching a service and then your face…

Dr. Rena Daiza, MD, a Family Medicine expert with Henry Ford Hospital, says be careful.

Regardless, Dr. Daiza said it’s a good idea to use disinfecting wipes, such as Clorox wipes, to clean boxes, as well as cans and bottles you bring home from the grocery store. Then don’t touch your face, and wash your hands.

“So just being mindful, again,” Daiza added. “Just being cautious, but not anxious.”

The CDC says “there is no evidence that food or food packaging has been linked to getting sick from COVID-19.”

Here are a few friendly reminders on how to protect yourself and others; Shopping for food and other household essentials

—Avoid shopping if you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

—If possible, order food and other items online for home delivery or curbside pickup.

—Only visit the grocery store, or other stores selling household essentials, in person when you absolutely need to.

—This will limit your potential exposure to others and the virus that causes COVID-19.

—When you do have to visit in person, go during hours when fewer people will be there (for example, early morning or late night).

More tips…Stay Safe!