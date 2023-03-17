HERE’S WHAT WE’RE DRINKING ON ST. PATRICK’S DAY

Who was St. Patrick and why do we celebrate?

St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland, brought to the Emerald Isle when he was kidnapped and enslaved. Though he eventually escaped, he returned and advanced Christianity throughout the island. He is celebrated on March 17 because that is the day he is believed to have died.

If you’re planning to booze it up for St. Patrick’s Day, you’re actually in the minority. (???) 44% of people plan to celebrate one way or another. But only around a third of those people will be drinking.

Those of us who ARE drinking will more than makeup for it though. Here are a few boozy St. Patrick’s Day stats . . .

1. For people who do plan to drink, beer is the top choice by far. 70% will buy beer, 34% will buy hard alcohol, 29% will buy wine, and 17% are buying hard seltzers. Almost a third of younger drinkers plan to buy those.

2. Guinness is the top beer we’ll be drinking In Canada. Half of the beer drinkers will reach for it. FUN FACT: Canada consumes more green beer per capita than any nation should

3. Irish beers always see a huge bump around St. Patrick’s Day. The top Irish beers to have this St. Patrick’s Day are Harp Lager, O’Hara’s Irish Stout, Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee and Sullivan’s Maltings Irish Ale.

4. The Best Irish Spots to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Barrie include Donaleigh’s Irish Public House, O’Hara’s Public House, Malones Pint House, and Fionn MacCool’s to name a few!