Page’s 5: St. Patrick’s Day Dessert Recipes

Although the majority of people celebrating St. Patrick’s Day AREN’T exactly Irish, it’s still fun to pretend to be, even if just for a day!

But besides wearing green and drinking green beer all day, why not get a little sweet with your celebrations?

The kids will love getting in the kitchen to make these Cream Cheese Sugar Cookies from All Recipes! (Amazon has tons of four-leaf clover cookie cutters!)

Don’t have time to get a four-leaf clover cookie cutter? No worries! You can easily make shamrocks out of cupcakes! 3 and a half cupcakes is all you need to make these St. Patrick’s Day Green Velvet Cupcake Shamrocks from The Food Network.

Can’t forget about the leprechauns! Check out these adorable Leprechaun Hat Cookies from Betty Crocker.

This one is for the adults!! Beer Brownies! You’ll be drinking green beer anyway right? Try out these chocolaty slices of gold from The Kitchy Kitchen.

And of course to wash it all down, what about this Shamrock Shake from Dessert Now Dinner Later.

HAPPY ST PATRICK’S DAY!

