Here’s Why Six in Ten Young Men Are Single

New research has found that 63% of men under 30 are choosing to be alone that’s up from 51% in 2019 and there is a reason for it.

Experts are blaming erotic alone time online as the major reason!

Young men are watching a lot of social media, they’re watching a lot of porn, and they’re getting a lot of their needs met without having to go out…

The new, post-COVID numbers would surely back up previous research that the pandemic has made men prefer an evening alone instead of meeting a partner.

Just half of the single men as a whole responded that they are “looking for a committed relationship and/or casual dates,” a decrease compared to 61% four years ago.

Another factor at play might be the interests of women changing — especially as suitors of the same age are becoming less desirable, experts said.

Women would rather go to brunch with friends than have a horrible date… So there are fewer women out there.

Another reason for men staying home is that they are more lonely than women as they are socially awkward compared to women.

In the 90s, 55% of men reported having six or more good buddies… Now 15% of men say they have no close friendships with other men…