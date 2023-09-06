HERE’S WHY YOU SHOULD MAKE COTTAGE CHEESE POPSICLES

According to at least one food writer and plenty of lunatics on TikTok, you should start making homemade popsicles, out of Cottage Cheese.

The reason: When you blend cottage cheese and Greek yogurt, they wind up with the same consistency and roughly the same flavour as cream cheese, but with WAY more protein. A serving of cream cheese has three grams of protein, cottage cheese has 12 and Greek yogurt has 23.

And since it’s common to use cream cheese in desserts, you can swap the cottage cheese and Greek yogurt blend instead. To make “cheesecake” popsicles, you use those two ingredients, plus sugar and fresh raspberries.

They’re good, or, at least, not as bad as a “cottage cheese-based frozen treat” sounds.