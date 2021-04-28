Hershey’s New S’Mores Variety Kits Are Epic!

I saw these the other day…

Hershey’s is releasing a brand-new combo variety pack that chocoholics are going to love.

The new Hersey’s S’mores Variety Kit is filled with three chocolate bars — a Reese’s Bar that’s stuffed with peanut butter, Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme Bar, and Hershey’s Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar.

The variety box also includes one bag of marshmallows, and two packs of graham crackers, everything you need to make 18 perfect s’mores on your next outdoor fire.

New packs are available at Walmart Canada!