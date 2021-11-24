HEY FRESH PRINCE FANS, ARE YOU READY FOR BEL-AIR? THE TRAILER’S OUT.

We’re finally getting a sneak peak teaser for the new series Bel-Air.

The series stems from a fan film made in 2019 by Morgan Cooper and based on the 1990’s Will Smith vehicle “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”. This series, looks to be darker than the original sitcom and deals with the Fresh Prince’s transformation from the mean streets of Philly to the affleunt surroundings of his relatives home on the West Coast.