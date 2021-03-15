Highlight’s From The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards!

Kicking off the awards show were a few artists all performing on separate stages, with Harry Styles kicking off the night, Billie Eilish to follow, HAIM, and Black Pumas entering viewers with what seemed to feel like a music festival.

Host Trevor Noah navigated the unusual night that saw awards being handed out outside on an open-air stage.

Meghan Thee Stallion won best new artist, making her the first female rapper to do so since Lauryn Hill.

Taylor Swift is officially the first female to have won the Grammy award for Album of the Year three times! Taylor won for Fearless in 2010 and 1989 in 2016, and now won for folklore.

Billie Eilish won Record of the Year and Beyonce made history as she became the female artist with the most Grammys ever! Beyonce’s four Grammys on Sunday took her total career wins to 28, surpassing the previous record for a woman set by bluegrass singer Alison Krauss.

Winning the award over HAIM, Post Malone, Black Pumas, Jhené Aiko, Jacob Collier, Coldplay, and Dua Lipa.

H.E.R. won the song of the year for “I Can’t Breath.”

Winner’s List