HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE MTV VMA’S…

Everyone went wild for a surprise appearance by *NSYNC, who hadn’t been onstage together since they performed at the 2013 VMAs. The group is rumoured to be creating new music for the third installment of the “Trolls” film franchise.
Taylor Swift swept the VMAs, winning in nine categories, including Video of the Year and Song of the Year, for “Anti-Hero.” She now has the second most overall wins, according to MTV.
Shakira became the first South American artist to win the coveted Video Vanguard Award. The crowd gave her a standing ovation after she performed a 10-minute medley of her biggest hits
Sean “Diddy” Combs took home the Global Icon Award after he performed some of his iconic songs. He was introduced by his friend and fellow artist Mary J. Blige, as well as one of his daughters, Chance.
Grandmaster Flash, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne LL Cool J and other artists closed the show with an epic celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop!