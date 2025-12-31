Anticipated Movies Coming Out in 2026Highly Anticipated Movies Coming Out in 2026

New year, new movies, and a dangerously full popcorn budget 🍿



From sequels nobody asked for, but everyone will absolutely watch, to biopics, thrillers, and family films that emotionally ambush parents, 2026 is stacked. Here’s what we’re lining up for, calendar reminders already set.

The Rip

In theatres January 16

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are back together, which alone feels like a cinematic event. This action thriller follows a group of Miami cops who stumble upon millions in hidden cash and must decide whether to do the right thing… or the extremely tempting wrong thing. Moral dilemmas plus chaos. Love to see it.

Send Help

In theatres January 30

What’s worse than being stranded on a deserted island? Being stranded with your boss.

Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien star in this darkly comedic thriller about survival, power dynamics, and unresolved workplace tension. Think Lord of the Flies, but with HR issues.

Scream 7

Ghostface refuses to retire.

The seventh instalment brings back the original Scream queen, Neve Campbell, alongside new and familiar faces. The rules will be explained again, phones will ring, and someone will definitely say, “It’s always the one you least expect.” We’ll still jump every time.

Michael

In theatres April 24

One of the most anticipated biopics of the year, this film dives into the life and legacy of Michael Jackson. From global superstardom to the pressures behind the scenes, it promises a deep look at what it took to become the King of Pop. Expect big music moments and bigger conversations.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

In theatres May 1

Twenty years later, and we’re still not emotionally prepared.

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway return, proving fashion trauma ages beautifully. The heels are higher, the stakes are sharper, and Miranda Priestly almost certainly still does not care about your feelings.

Toy Story 5

In theatres June 19

Gather the kids. Brace the parents.

Described as “Toy meets Tech,” this instalment introduces a new threat called the Lilypad, a frog-like tablet that proves screens are now villains too. Expect laughs, nostalgia, and at least one moment where grown adults quietly wipe their eyes.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

In theatres July 31

Tom Holland swings back into action as Spider-Man, kicking off a brand-new trilogy. Old villains resurface, new problems appear, and Peter Parker continues to learn that saving the world is extremely inconvenient.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

In theatres November 20

Back to Panem we go.

This prequel focuses on Haymitch Abernathy and his experience in the Second Quarter Quell. If you’ve ever wondered how he became… well, that guy, this is your origin story. Emotional damage included.

Bottom line: 2026 is shaping up to be a year where sequels thrive, nostalgia wins, and our movie-going personalities fully take over. Start clearing your schedule now.