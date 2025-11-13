Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
Hobbies That Somehow Attract the Most Pretentious People 🙄✨

Lifestyle
Published November 13, 2025
By Charlie

We all know at least one person who talks about coffee like it’s a university thesis. They’ll go on about bean origins, brewing temperatures, and “flavour profiles” — meanwhile, you’re just thrilled someone else is making you caffeine.

An online list dug into hobbies that tend to attract the most pretentious humans — the ones who take things just a little too seriously. And honestly? They’re not wrong.

Here are the best (and most painfully accurate) picks:

1. Cycling 🚴‍♂️

As one cyclist put it: “It’s not that deep, y’all. We ride bikes and drink beer.”
Someone tell that to the guy who owns $6,000 worth of spandex.

2. Meditation 🧘‍♀️

Meditation is great… until someone becomes “enlightened” for two weeks and suddenly thinks they’re your spiritual advisor. Namaste, Karen.

3. Disc Golf 🥏

Calm down, buddy. You’re throwing a Frisbee in the woods, not negotiating peace in the Middle East.

4. Audiophiles 🎧

There are two types:

  • People who genuinely love good sound
  • And the ones who’ll tell you your AirPods are “disrespectful to the artist’s intent.”

5. Pickleball 🎾

Pickleball lovers are enthusiastic — sometimes very enthusiastic. Pretentious? I mean… depends on how many sweatbands they’re wearing at once.

6. Wine Experts 🍷

Enough said. If they’ve ever said “notes of blackberry and leather,” they’re on the list.

7. CrossFit 🏋️

You will know someone does CrossFit because they will tell you. Repeatedly.

8. Reading 📚

Reading is incredible — but some bookworms weaponize it. If they’ve ever judged your beach read, you’ve met the type.

9. Luxury Watch Collectors ⌚

Honestly, anything with the word “luxury” in front of it comes with built-in pretentiousness.

10. Equestrians 🐎

To be fair, horses are wildly expensive — if your hobby costs more than your car, some seriousness is expected.

11. Photography 📸

Ironically, the most pretentious photographers are usually beginners with $3,000 cameras and zero idea how to use them.

12. Gamers 🎮

Specifically, the “hardcore” ones who think playing games on your phone makes you a fake gamer. Relax. Candy Crush warriors count too.

13. Charcuterie Board Aficionados 🧀

Let’s call it what it is: an adult Lunchable. A delicious one, yes — but still a Lunchable. Pass the Swiss and calm down.

