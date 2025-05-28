Listen Live

Gen Z Is Taking “Adulting 101” — Because Apparently No One Taught Them What a Turnip Is

Lifestyle
Published May 28, 2025
By Charlie

They can edit a TikTok at lightning speed, know three ways to say “vibe” in emoji form, and have an encyclopedic knowledge of every oat milk on the market… but ask Gen Z how to cook a basic meal or do their taxes, and you’ll see the panic set in.

Welcome to “Adulting 101”, where grown-up life gets explained one laundry load at a time.

Colleges across Canada — like the University of Waterloo — are stepping up with crash courses on real-life skills. We’re talking budgeting, healthy relationships, basic cooking (beyond boxed ramen), and other delightful mysteries of adulthood like how to fold a fitted sheet without swearing. Spoiler: No one knows.

From “LOL” to “WTF Is a Mortgage?”

These classes are less “how to find your passion” and more “how to not blow your entire paycheque on Uber Eats.” Because let’s face it — you can’t manifest your way out of credit card debt.

According to psychologist and generational researcher Jean Twenge, Gen Z’s life-skills shortage isn’t their fault entirely.

Blame a cocktail of helicopter parenting, delayed independence, and a dash of “living with the ‘rents well into your 20s.” It’s not just about folding socks — it’s about building confidence outside of a group chat.

As Twenge points out, “Limiting kids’ freedom and not teaching them practical skills is doing them a disservice.” Translation?

Hovering parents and over-scheduled childhoods may have created a generation who can order sushi from five apps but can’t write a cheque.

Ignorance Isn’t Bliss — It’s Expensive

Sure, it’s easy to laugh — until you realize that not knowing how interest rates work can cost you thousands. Or that not reading a lease properly can land you with a surprise “no pets” policy after you’ve adopted a rescue pug named Kevin.

So before we roll our eyes too hard, maybe we all need a little refresher on the adulting front. Because let’s be honest — who among us hasn’t Googled “how long do I boil an egg” at least once after 30?

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
