Gen Z is Keeping Radio Alive—78% Still Tune In

TikTok didn’t kill the radio star—Gen Z is bringing it back!

Despite the endless ways to stream content, a surprising 78% of Gen Z still listens to traditional radio, proving that old-school audio is here to stay.

Why the Radio Comeback?

📻 Nostalgia Rules – Gen Z loves making old things new again, from flip phones to vintage iPods and cassette tapes.

📻 Multitasking-Friendly – Unlike TV, radio lets them listen while scrolling, driving, or studying.

📻 Vinyl Vibes – The same generation bringing vinyl records back in a big way is showing love for radio, too.

Radio’s Biggest Year in Two Decades

Over 50 million people are tuning in weekly—the highest in 20 years! Whether it’s morning shows, sports talk, or classic hits, Gen Z is proving that radio isn’t going anywhere.

Are you part of the radio revival? What’s your go-to station? 🎶📻