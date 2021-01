According to a new survey on menafn.com, 68% of people say they have a hobby, skill, or passion that they think they could turn into a career. And 60% are trying to make that happen.

Here are the top 10 hobbies we think we could use to go pro…

1. Writing.

2. Baking.

3. Cooking.

4. Graphic design.

5. Illustrating.

6. Music.

7. Beauty.

8. Fashion.

9. Health or wellness.

10. Fitness.