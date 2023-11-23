Holiday Dinner Would You Rather

1. Would you rather spend Christmas with your mom’s side of the family, or your dad’s? More than 10,000 people responded, and two-thirds, 67%, said they would pick their mom’s side.

2. Would you rather work on Christmas or Boxing Day? 66% said boxing day. (It’s unclear how many of those people work in retail. Also: Those were the only two choices. There wasn’t a “neither” option.)

3. Turkey or ham? 72% of people said turkey.

4. Canned cranberry or homemade cranberry? 71% said homemade. (We recently found out that people who love homemade cranberry sauce are more likely to get a cranberry-themed tattoo than fans of canned.)

5. Would you rather COOK Christmas dinner, or CLEAN UP afterwards? 77% would rather cook.

6. Do you dress up at Christmas or wear comfortable clothes? 56% said comfy clothes.

7. Stuffing or mashed potatoes? 59% said mashed potatoes. (This seems like an UPSET, or am I underestimating potatoes?)

8. Would you rather host a Christmas dinner or ATTEND one? 72% said they’d prefer NOT to host.

9. Apple or blueberry pie? 56% said apple.

10. Napping after Christmas dinner or “staying active”? 70% of people said they’re probably going to need a nap.