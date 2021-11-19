Holiday Mood Boosters! In Case You Need Some Motivation!

There are tree lightings this weekend and Santa is coming to town and to a mall near you, but are you having trouble getting motivated this year?

Scientists say participating in the season’s traditions can change your brain chemistry, so you feel ready to take on anything.

Here are some holiday mood-boosters.

EAT CANDY CANES – Brain research shows that the scent of peppermint boosts beta waves, which gives you more energy and helps improve concentration.

BAKE CHRISTMAS COOKIES – The scent of vanilla is proven to reduce anxiety by nearly 70%. Plus, researchers found that eating a little fat increases feel-good endorphins and serotonin in the brain.

LIGHT A FIRE – Focusing on a flame can calm you down as much as hypnosis, says Hyla Cass, M.D. It puts you in a meditative state so you feel soothed and relaxed. No fireplace? A candle works just as well.

WATCH HOLIDAY MOVIES – Holiday movies like “Miracle on 34th Street” remind us of the Christmases we had growing up, which psychologists say makes us feel secure and happy.

SING CHRISTMAS CAROLS – Imaging techniques show that singing slows neural impulses in the brain, making you feel more relaxed. It also forces you to take longer and deeper breaths, which slows the nervous system almost as much as meditation.

GIVE OUT GIFTS EARLY – Studies show that acts of kindness activate pleasure centers in the brain of the giver. It makes you feel better about yourself and gives you a sense of satisfaction.

ROAST CHESTNUTS – They’re high in vitamin B, which increases energy, improves brain function, soothes stress and boosts concentration.