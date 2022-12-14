Holiday Movies With The Most Cuss Words!

Listen Live

Did you ever wonder, which Holiday Movies Have the Most Cuss Words?

By Dirt/Divas

MentalFloss has a list from a language tutorial site that examined popular holiday movie scripts to find out which have the most cuss words. “Bad Santa” ranked #1 with 255 swear words.

When we think of a Christmas movie, we typically think of holiday sentiment, snow, gifts, and a message of kindness. But sometimes, a holiday movie can deliver those themes while having a profanity count rivalling that of Goodfellas.

Recently, the language tutorial site Preply examined 60 scripts from popular holiday (or holiday-set) films to see which ones contained the greatest number of expletives.

The 20 Most Expletive-Filled Christmas Movies of All Time

  1. Bad Santa (2003) // 255 swear words
  2. The Ref (1994) // 86 swear words
  3. Better Watch Out (2016) // 82 swear words
  4. Die Hard (1988) // 77 swear words
  5. Just Friends (2005) // 46 swear words
  6. Black Christmas (1974) // 39 swear words
  7. Trading Places (1983) // 37 swear words
  8. Krampus (2015) // 37 swear words
  9. Love Actually (2003) // 36 swear words
  10. 10.The Family Man (2000) // 32 swear words
  11. 11.Fatman (2020) // 25 swear words
  12. 12.National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) // 23 swear words
  13. 13.Last Christmas (2019) // 18 swear words
  14. 14.Scrooged (1988) // 17 swear words
  15. 15.Batman Returns (1992) // 14 swear words
  16. 16.Shazam! (2019) // 14 swear words
  17. 17.Surviving Christmas (2004) // 14 swear words
  18. 18.Serendipity (2001) // 13 swear words
  19. 19.A Christmas Story (1983) // 11 swear words
  20. 20.Home Alone (1990) // 9 swear words

