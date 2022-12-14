Holiday Movies With The Most Cuss Words!
Did you ever wonder, which Holiday Movies Have the Most Cuss Words?
MentalFloss has a list from a language tutorial site that examined popular holiday movie scripts to find out which have the most cuss words. “Bad Santa” ranked #1 with 255 swear words.
When we think of a Christmas movie, we typically think of holiday sentiment, snow, gifts, and a message of kindness. But sometimes, a holiday movie can deliver those themes while having a profanity count rivalling that of Goodfellas.
Recently, the language tutorial site Preply examined 60 scripts from popular holiday (or holiday-set) films to see which ones contained the greatest number of expletives.
The 20 Most Expletive-Filled Christmas Movies of All Time
- Bad Santa (2003) // 255 swear words
- The Ref (1994) // 86 swear words
- Better Watch Out (2016) // 82 swear words
- Die Hard (1988) // 77 swear words
- Just Friends (2005) // 46 swear words
- Black Christmas (1974) // 39 swear words
- Trading Places (1983) // 37 swear words
- Krampus (2015) // 37 swear words
- Love Actually (2003) // 36 swear words
- 10.The Family Man (2000) // 32 swear words
- 11.Fatman (2020) // 25 swear words
- 12.National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) // 23 swear words
- 13.Last Christmas (2019) // 18 swear words
- 14.Scrooged (1988) // 17 swear words
- 15.Batman Returns (1992) // 14 swear words
- 16.Shazam! (2019) // 14 swear words
- 17.Surviving Christmas (2004) // 14 swear words
- 18.Serendipity (2001) // 13 swear words
- 19.A Christmas Story (1983) // 11 swear words
- 20.Home Alone (1990) // 9 swear words