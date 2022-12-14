Holiday Movies With The Most Cuss Words!

MentalFloss has a list from a language tutorial site that examined popular holiday movie scripts to find out which have the most cuss words. “Bad Santa” ranked #1 with 255 swear words.

When we think of a Christmas movie, we typically think of holiday sentiment, snow, gifts, and a message of kindness. But sometimes, a holiday movie can deliver those themes while having a profanity count rivalling that of Goodfellas.

Recently, the language tutorial site Preply examined 60 scripts from popular holiday (or holiday-set) films to see which ones contained the greatest number of expletives.

The 20 Most Expletive-Filled Christmas Movies of All Time