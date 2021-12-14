Here Are Your Holiday Shipping Deadlines If You’re Looking To Send Out Presents!

Tis’ the season to mail out those holiday presents to loved ones that you will not be able to see this holiday season! If you haven’t gotten around to it yet, time is running out to ensure that those parcels arrive in time!

Canada Post:

If you’re looking to ship a parcel locally, you have until Dec. 20 to send it by regular mail, and until Dec. 21 to send it by priority, Xpresspost or flat rate box. The deadline is a little shorter if you’re trying to send a package regionally. Customers have until Dec. 15 to send their parcels by regular mail and until Dec. 17 to send it by flat rate box, while Dec. 21 is the cut-off for Xpresspost and Priority packages.

The deadline to send a package nationally within Canada by regular mail has already passed and today (Dec. 13) is the last day to send a parcel by flat rate box if you want it to arrive by Christmas. If you want your package to arrive at another home within Canada by Christmas, you have until Dec. 20 to send it by Xpresspost, and until Dec. 21 to send it by priority mail.

UPS:

To ship via UPS, it’s advised to make an account and map out the best time to mail, as well as make sure your local shipping store is open. Head to their Holiday Shipping info page on the site for more details, but for this year, it looks like Dec. 21 is the cutoff for their 3-Day Select service.

FedEx:

The last day for most FedEx Ground services is Dec. 15. For FedEx Express, you can buy yourself some more time, with deadlines starting Dec. 21 and ending Dec. 24 for same-day delivery.

Amazon:

Technically, you can shop right up until Dec. 24 with same-day delivery using Amazon Prime. For the rest, it is advised to shop no later than Dec. 23 with one-day shipping or even earlier if you opt for standard shipping.

Walmart:

To ensure a delivery date of Dec. 25, Walmart suggests shopping by Dec. 20 with their standard ground shipping. Otherwise, you may have to pay extra for expedited delivery.

Additional shipping info is found here!