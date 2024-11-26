How the Holidays Could Impact Your Health

The holiday season is here, and while it’s a time for celebration, it can also bring some challenges when it comes to our health. New research reveals that many of us may still be carrying the extra pounds from last year’s festivities, and with the end of 2024 approaching, it seems like the weight gain trend is continuing.

Weight Gain Woes: The Holiday Effect

According to a recent survey, a significant number of adults are holding onto extra weight gained during last year’s holiday season, with the average person carrying about 10 pounds. And as the holidays loom once again, people are bracing for more weight gain. Respondents expect to pack on an additional six pounds before the calendar flips to January.

It’s not just the weight that’s getting people down—almost half (48%) of respondents admitted they’re feeling less healthy than usual as we approach the end of the year. For many, the temptation to put off healthy habits is simply too strong.

43% of people said they use the holiday season as an excuse to delay their health goals.

Letting Loose and Loving the Holidays

The end of the year is undeniably a time when most people indulge a little more than usual. Sixty-two percent of those surveyed said they enjoy the holiday season more when they’re not constantly stressing over their health habits or weight. After all, what’s a holiday feast without a few extra helpings of mashed potatoes, right?

That said, the majority of respondents aren’t ready to abandon their health goals forever.

Two-thirds (65%) plan to get back on track in the new year, with most expecting to resume their healthy habits within 18 days. It's clear that while we might stray from our routines during the holidays, we’re still committed to getting back to healthier habits when the new year arrives.

Related: Holiday Dinner Would You Rather

New Year, New Goals: What’s on Your Resolution List?

With 2025 just around the corner, many people are already thinking about their New Year’s resolutions. While the specific goals may vary, the top resolutions for 2025 closely mirror those of 2024—just in a slightly different order. Here are the five most common resolutions:

Eat Healthier – 51% Save More Money – 47% Exercise More – 46% Focus on Self-Care – 40% Get More Sleep – 38%

Whether you’re hoping to eat better, move more, or finally get enough rest, the new year provides an opportunity to reset.

Staying Healthy During the Holidays

It’s easy to give in to the allure of holiday treats, but keeping a balance between indulgence and maintaining healthy habits is key. If you’re concerned about how the holiday season might affect your health, here are a few tips:

Make mindful choices : You don’t have to skip dessert altogether, but consider smaller portions or healthier alternatives.

: You don’t have to skip dessert altogether, but consider smaller portions or healthier alternatives. Stay active : Find ways to get moving during the holidays—whether it's walking after a big meal or taking part in a holiday-themed workout.

: Find ways to get moving during the holidays—whether it's walking after a big meal or taking part in a holiday-themed workout. Prioritize self-care: Take time for yourself during the busy season, whether it’s a few quiet moments to relax or a full day of pampering.

While it’s easy to let healthy habits slide during the holiday season, remember that the new year is a fresh start. And if you’re ready to get back on track with your wellness goals in 2025, you’re not alone—many people are making the same commitment.

Here’s to a happy and healthy holiday season, and an even healthier new year ahead!