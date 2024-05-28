Home Alone House On the Market!

The house famously used when Kevin McCallister was left Home Alone at Christmas is on sale.

The five-bed, six-bathroom mansion in Winnetka, Illinois has been put on the market for a staggering $5.25m.

It is the first time since 2012 that the property has been put on the market, according to American estate agents, Zillow.

Since the release of the 1990 classic film directed by Chris Columbus, the house has gone under extreme renovation.

Posting a walkthrough of the interiors, estate agents The Dawn Mckenna Group, said the current owners have doubled the living space with the addition of a large conservatory and built a state-of-the-art basketball court.

The house, described by the company as “one of the most famous houses in the world”, also features two living rooms, a large kitchen, a three-car garage and the “unforgettable staircase” which a 10-year-old Macaulay Culkin rode down on a sledge.

Previously, Home Alone fans were given the chance to stay at the house in 2021, when Airbnb listed the property for an exclusive one-night-only stay.