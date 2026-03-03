Who Does What at Home? And Who Actually Likes It?

According to the data, there’s a pretty clear split in who handles which chores and who claims to “enjoy” them. And by enjoy, we mean tolerate without dramatically sighing.

The “Outdoor Hero” Category

Men are mostly responsible for:

Taking out the trash

Car maintenance

Yardwork

And surprisingly, many of them say they actually like it.

46 per cent of men say they enjoy yardwork

34 per cent like working on vehicles

33 per cent enjoy taking out the trash

Which is fascinating, because taking out the trash involves approximately 90 seconds of effort and one triumphant walk to the curb like you just completed a Spartan race.

Women? Not exactly lining up for those gigs.

RELATED: Robots To Do Almost 40% of Domestic Chores By 2033

The “Everything Else” Category

Women are typically responsible for:

Cleaning and organizing

Dusting

Making beds

Sweeping and mopping

Laundry

Washing dishes

Vacuuming

So basically… the entire inside of the house.

Women are more likely to say they enjoy tidying up, organizing, cleaning the kitchen, making beds, and even doing laundry.

But here’s the twist: they are far less likely to say they enjoy washing dishes, vacuuming, sweeping, mopping, dusting, or cleaning bathrooms.

Which makes sense. There’s a big difference between “I like a tidy space” and “I love scrubbing mystery splatter off a toilet.”

The Two Chores Everyone Agrees On

There are exactly two household tasks that both men and women say they enjoy:

Preparing meals

Grocery shopping

Even now. Even with grocery prices acting like luxury items.

There’s something oddly satisfying about pushing a cart and pretending you’re on a cooking show, even if you’re just buying pasta and snacks you didn’t plan for.

The Most Predictable Plot Twist

Women are more likely than men to say they do “more than their fair share” of household chores.

And coincidentally, men are more likely to say they’re “satisfied” with how the chores are divided.

Shocking. Absolutely shocking.

A Wild Suggestion

If you’re unsure whether you’re pulling your weight, here’s a radical idea: ask your partner which chore they hate the most.

Then… take it off their plate.

No debate. No negotiation. Just quietly become the person who cleans the bathroom without being asked.

It might not win you a medal. But it could win you peace. And possibly control of the remote.

And really, isn’t that what we’re all fighting for?