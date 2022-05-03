Two-Thirds Of People Believe They’ll Never Get Their Home As Clean As They Actually Want It To Be

According to new research, about 65% of people enjoy watching others clean more than doing it themselves.

There has been a huge increase in people watching videos of people cleaning, #CleanTok. People find it oddly satisfying.

Cooking and baking, deep cleaning and organizing were popular picks, more so than videos intended to cause ASMR, or autonomous sensory meridian responses.

WHAT IS ASMR

A feeling of well-being combined with a tingling sensation in the scalp and down the back of the neck, as experienced by some people in response to a specific gentle stimulus, often a particular sound. “ASMR is triggered by things like whispering voices, paper tearing, and scalp massage”

The survey also found that seven in 10 feel like a new person after cleaning their home. Those polled were most excited by the prospect of seeing and smelling the results of their cleaning efforts.

Almost half of the people will brag after cleaning the inside or outside of their home. But 65% think they’ll never get their home as clean as they want it to be.

Respondents revealed certain areas of their home are cleaned less frequently than others, including windows, the back of the TV and underneath the furniture.

People get a lot of satisfaction when cleaning with the bathroom being the most satisfying to clean.

ODDLY SATISFYING VIDEOS PEOPLE HAVE WATCHED