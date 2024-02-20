‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Charged With Felony DUI

According to reports, the 42-year-old actor, who is best known for playing Brad Taylor on the sitcom ‘Home Improvement’, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning in La Quinta, California.

Bryan was arrested for an alleged DUI, as well as a misdemeanour for alleged contempt of court. His bail was set at $50,000, plus an additional $15,000 fee for the misdemeanour. He was released and has a court date in April!

This isn’t the first time Zach has had a run in the with Law…He’s had several run ins over the years including a domestic violence arrest got “blown out of proportion.”