Hooters Files for Bankruptcy – But They’re Trying a “Family-Friendly” Makeover
Hooters of America, the chain best known for its wings, orange short-shorts, and questionable dad jokes, has officially filed for bankruptcy protection in Texas.
What Went Wrong?
The company is drowning in $376 million of debt and facing the same struggles as many other casual dining chains:
- Inflation driving up food and labor costs
- Consumers tightening their wallets
- And let’s be honest… the food was never the main attraction
The Plan to Save Hooters
To avoid total collapse, the 42-year-old chain is looking to sell off all its company-owned restaurants to a franchise group backed by Hooters' founders.
But the real twist? They want to make Hooters “family-friendly.”
The company hasn’t shared exactly what this rebrand will look like, but they claim they want to be a place “the whole family wants to go to... not just dad.”
Does that mean less cleavage, better food, and maybe a mascot that’s not just a suggestive owl? We’ll have to wait and see.
