Hooters Files for Bankruptcy – But They’re Trying a “Family-Friendly” Makeover

Food
Published April 1, 2025
By Charlie

Hooters of America, the chain best known for its wings, orange short-shorts, and questionable dad jokes, has officially filed for bankruptcy protection in Texas.

What Went Wrong?

The company is drowning in $376 million of debt and facing the same struggles as many other casual dining chains:

  • Inflation driving up food and labor costs
  • Consumers tightening their wallets
  • And let’s be honest… the food was never the main attraction

RELATED: Hooters May Be Going Bust—Literally

The Plan to Save Hooters

To avoid total collapse, the 42-year-old chain is looking to sell off all its company-owned restaurants to a franchise group backed by Hooters' founders.

But the real twist? They want to make Hooters “family-friendly.”

The company hasn’t shared exactly what this rebrand will look like, but they claim they want to be a place “the whole family wants to go to... not just dad.”

Does that mean less cleavage, better food, and maybe a mascot that’s not just a suggestive owl? We’ll have to wait and see.

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
