Hooters Files for Bankruptcy – But They’re Trying a “Family-Friendly” Makeover

Hooters of America, the chain best known for its wings, orange short-shorts, and questionable dad jokes, has officially filed for bankruptcy protection in Texas.

What Went Wrong?

The company is drowning in $376 million of debt and facing the same struggles as many other casual dining chains:

Inflation driving up food and labor costs

Consumers tightening their wallets

And let’s be honest… the food was never the main attraction



The Plan to Save Hooters

To avoid total collapse, the 42-year-old chain is looking to sell off all its company-owned restaurants to a franchise group backed by Hooters' founders.

But the real twist? They want to make Hooters “family-friendly.”

The company hasn’t shared exactly what this rebrand will look like, but they claim they want to be a place “the whole family wants to go to... not just dad.”

Does that mean less cleavage, better food, and maybe a mascot that’s not just a suggestive owl? We’ll have to wait and see.