Hootie & The Blowfish Announce Destination Concert Vacation Event ‘HootieFest: The Big Splash’

For those looking to book their winter getaway, I’d suggest Cancun, Mexico! Check this out! The group is hosting HootieFest: The Big Splash, a “destination concert vacation event” that will take place at Moon Palace Cancún, Mexico from January 26-29.

The four-day event will include three headlining performances from Hootie on the beach, as well as daytime entertainment and nightly concerts by Barenaked Ladies, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Spin Doctors, Better than Ezra, Sister Hazel, Blues Traveler, and Toadies.

Pool parties, tequila and beer tastings, beach games, and yoga sessions are also part of the entertainment at the event, which is sort of like being on one of those music cruises, except you stay in one place.

Packages including accommodations, concert access, transportation, and more go on sale Thursday, July 15 at 1 p.m. ET A 24-hour pre-sale starts Wednesday a 1 p.m. ET. For more information, visit Hootiefest.com.