Horror Movies Can Make You Randy!

HORROR MOVIES CAN MAKE YOU HORNY! 😱🔥

Forget Netflix and chill...Apparently, it's Netflix and KILL.

According to a sex therapist, watching a scary movie can actually make you feel turned on, because fear and sexual arousal trigger some very similar reactions in your body.

Think about what happens during a horror movie:

Your heart races.

Your breathing changes.

Your pupils dilate.

RELATED: COUPLES HAVE THEIR SEXY TIME INTERRUPTED ALMOST 20 TIMES A YEAR 😏



Your body tenses up. Adrenaline starts pumping. And your brain can basically go:

“Are we terrified... or are we into this?”

Fear activates chemicals including dopamine and norepinephrine, which are also involved in arousal.

Plus, you're probably sitting in the dark, cuddled up beside someone while pretending you absolutely DID NOT jump when the murderer popped out.

So if your partner suggests watching Scream tonight, they may have ulterior Motives!

And suddenly the phrase “Netflix and chill” has been replaced by…

“Shudder and shudder.” 😏