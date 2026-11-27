The holidays are coming, which means entertaining, cooking, cleaning, and eventually wondering why there are still people in your house.

You've fed them, entertained them, cleaned up after them, and now all you want to do is take your bra off and watch Netflix in silence.

But how do you get people to leave without being rude?

According to etiquette expert Elaine Swann, you don't have to sacrifice your bedtime to be a good host.

Here are some polite ways to let your guests know the party is over:

- Turn up the lights and turn down the music. It's essentially what bars do at closing time. If it works on drunk people at 2 a.m., it should work on your relatives at 9 p.m.

- Start cleaning up. Clear the glasses, wipe down the counters and put things away. If you're vacuuming around their feet and they're still talking, you have a problem.

- Start handing out leftovers. Nothing says “thank you for coming” quite like a Tupperware container and a gentle push towards the front door.

- Gather everyone's coats. You shouldn't have to physically dress your guests, but apparently, some people require assistance with social cues.

- Put an end time on the invitation. If the party runs from 6 to 9 p.m., anything after that should be subject to late checkout fees.

- Be direct but friendly. Thank everyone for coming and explain that you're ready to call it a night. You don't need to invent a medical emergency to reclaim your living room.

- Know your audience. With close friends and family, humour might be your best option. You're probably comfortable enough to tell them that visiting hours are officially over.

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Other ways to tell your guests it's time to leave (not necessarily etiquette expert-approved):

“Well, I'd better get to bed so you guys can go home.”

“Does anyone need to use the bathroom before I shut down the facility?”

“I'd offer you another drink, but I've emotionally closed the bar.”

“I've officially reached the portion of the evening where my pants become optional.”

“Would you like me to pack you some leftovers or a suitcase?”

“I love you all, but I'm starting to resent the sound of your voices.”

“Thank you for coming. Please take your children and whatever casserole dish you arrived with.”

“Alexa, play Closing Time.”

“The woman who invited you over no longer exists. She's been replaced by a tired woman with acid reflux.”

“I'm going upstairs to take my bra off. What happens next is entirely your responsibility.”

Remember, being a good host doesn't mean holding yourself hostage in your own home.

At this stage in my life, the perfect dinner party starts at 5 p.m., ends at 8 p.m., and nobody brings up a new topic of conversation while standing at the front door.