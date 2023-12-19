THIS IS WHEN WE START PREPARING CHRISTMAS DINNER

According to new research, we start preparing our Christmas dinner at 9:36 a.m.

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed how early households start to put together the much-anticipated meal, with it taking just over three hours to prep the entire thing.

The ideal time to eat it is 3:45 p.m., and it will take a further three days to eat up all the leftovers before food boredom sets in.

16% of people said that Christmas dinner is the best and worst part of the holiday. While it’s amazing to sit down with friends and family, the stress of it all is a lot too…

The study found nearly four in ten claim to be the most creative with their dishes during this festive time.

When it comes to decorating, Christmas takes the top spot as the favourite holiday to decorate for (64%), with 19% voting for Halloween – putting it in second place on the list.

Meanwhile, 61% will leave their festive decorations up for the longest duration compared to the other well-known holidays.

Of those polled, 46% say they are the most experimental for the December holiday when it comes to decorating, costumes and parties.