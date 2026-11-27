We were the last generation to have an undocumented childhood. No tracking devices, no parental controls, no emotional support water bottles.

Just questionable parenting techniques, unlimited access to processed meat and a surprisingly high tolerance for danger.

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When I was a kid, we didn’t have squishies or fidget spinners. When we were stressed, we had to smoke a cigarette…





We didn’t have noise-cancelling headphones. We had a dad who threatened to turn the car around.





We didn’t have emotional support animals. We had a hamster that mysteriously went to live on a farm.







We didn’t have Stanley cups. We drank from a communal orange Tupperware jug that tasted permanently of Kool-Aid.





We didn’t have skincare routines. We burned our faces off with Sea Breeze and hoped for the best.







We didn’t have probiotics. We ate yoghurt that had been sitting in our lunchboxes for six hours and developed our own antibodies. (Muppet babies yogurt





We didn’t have Bluetooth speakers. We had to carry an entire stereo outside and run an extension cord through the kitchen window.





We didn’t have dry shampoo. We used a tub of dippidy-doo jell and when to school with rock-hard hair…





We didn’t have blue-light glasses. We sat three inches from a television that generated enough heat to warm the basement.





We didn’t have anxiety apps. We had a worry stone, a rabbit’s foot and a mother who told us to knock it off.







We didn’t have electrolyte drinks. We drank the juice from a Mr. Freeze.





We didn’t have ergonomic furniture. We did our homework on the floor with our spines shaped like shrimp.







We didn’t have online shopping. We circled things in the Sears catalogue that we were absolutely never getting.









We didn’t have influencers. We had an older cousin who smoked, wore a leather jacket and knew things.







We didn’t have pimple patches. We went to bed with a blob of Crest toothpaste on our forehead.







We didn’t have anti-ageing serums. Our mothers moisturized with whatever was left on their hands after putting on their pantyhose.







And now we're in our 40s, taking magnesium, tracking our sleep and buying expensive pillows to undo everything we did to ourselves for free in the ’90s.