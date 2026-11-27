The Toronto Raptors may be struggling on the court lately, but Scottie Barnes is making sure the team is sticking together off the court.

The 25-year-old Raptors star and his partner, Alyssa, invited the entire team and their families out for an American Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday night.

When reporters asked Barnes if he'd cooked the turkey or prepared any special dishes, he admitted he didn't cook a thing. Instead, he booked a restaurant and let the professionals handle it.

Smart man. Nobody wants to be responsible for giving an entire NBA roster food poisoning.

Barnes said he simply wanted everyone to enjoy some quality time together and make sure none of his teammates or their families felt left out during the holiday.

Scottie Barnes hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for the Raptors yesterday.



When asked if he cooked, he said: "Nah I didn't cook the restaurant already had food" pic.twitter.com/gSZLRFDKFz — William Lou (@william_lou) November 26, 2026

There's been some speculation online about which restaurant hosted the team, with some joking that Barnes might have rented out a Swiss Chalet.

Nothing says celebrating American Thanksgiving in Canada quite like a Festive Special, Chalet sauce and a box of Lindor chocolates!

The Raptors return to action Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets at Scotiabank Arena for an NBA Cup matchup.

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Hopefully, a little team bonding will help turn things around.

And if the Raptors are still struggling with turnovers, at least nobody had to turn over a turkey.