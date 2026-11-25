Advent calendars used to mean a cardboard box and a tiny piece of waxy chocolate. Not anymore.

These days you can count down to Christmas with gourmet jam, loose-leaf tea, small-batch coffee, bath bombs, LEGO builds and even fishing gear. Some are under $20. Some cost more than your holiday dinner.

We rounded up the best picks you can buy in Canada right now, sorted by who they’re for. Prices are current as of late October, so check before you buy.

RELATED: Heading to the warehouse? Don’t miss our rundown of the Costco advent calendars...

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Buy Early: The Good Ones Sell Out

Some of the most popular calendars, especially the beauty ones, tend to sell out well before December. Sephora’s Favorites calendar has a reputation for disappearing fast, and Canadian shopping editors are already telling readers to buy now.

If you see one you love, grab it. Most calendars start counting on December 1, and a few run 25 days.

Our Top Picks at a Glance

Best Chocolate and Sweet Treats

Lindt Teddy Advent Calendar (about $16 at Walmart.ca). A holiday classic. Each door hides a milk chocolate mini teddy, a chocolate ball or a napolitain. It’s a crowd-pleaser and easy on the budget.

Purdys Holiday Bells Advent Calendar (about $32). Purdys is a Canadian chocolatier, and this one has 24 foil-wrapped chocolate bells in dark, milk and hazelnut. A nice upgrade if you want something with a Canadian touch.

Ferrero Collection Advent Calendar (about $25 on Amazon.ca). Perfect for Ferrero Rocher fans. It has 24 individually wrapped confections in five flavours, including Rocher, Raffaello and Ferrero Cappuccino.

Laura Secord Peanut-Free Advent Calendar (around $16 at Canadian Tire at last check). A good one for households with nut allergies. It’s a milk chocolate calendar, made in Canada, that’s peanut-free, gluten-free and kosher. Always check the label before you buy.

Walker’s Shortbread Advent Calendar (about $26 to $27 at Well.ca and Amazon.ca). For the shortbread-and-tea crowd, this one adds a buttery bite to the countdown.

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Best for Foodies

Bonne Maman Advent Calendar (roughly $120 to $135 on Amazon.ca). This one is the fan favourite. It has 24 mini jars of limited-edition jams and spreads. This year’s flavours include strawberry with Madagascar vanilla, milk caramel with dark chocolate, pineapple with lemon verbena and lemon with lavender. The jars are cute enough to reuse for spices, tiny gifts or table decor once they’re empty.

Costco has carried a smaller, cheaper version in the past, so check your local warehouse.

Williams Sonoma Popcorn Advent Calendar (about $116). A fun pick for movie nights, with 24 doors of premium popcorn kernels and creative seasonings. Think salted caramel cocoa, dill pickle and pepperoni pizza.

RELATED: Popcorn sorted? Now pick one of our nine favourite Christmas movies…

Gourmet du Village Hot Chocolate 12 Days of Christmas Calendar (about $25 at Well.ca). Twelve festive flavours, including candy cane, gingerbread and double truffle. It’s a cozy, budget-friendly gift.

Best for Tea and Coffee Lovers

DavidsTea 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar ($69). A Canadian retailer’s perennial favourite. It has 24 loose-leaf blends with two servings each, so 48 cups in total, and you can share them or keep them all. Past flavours include Sleepy Lychee, Brown Sugar Bourbon and S’mores Chai.

The Roasters Pack 2026 Coffee Advent Calendar ($139.95). From a Toronto company. It includes 26 single-origin coffees from small-batch Canadian roasters, plus a tasting journal, brew guides, a bonus mystery coffee and a $10 gift card. A great way to explore Canada’s specialty coffee scene from your kitchen.

Pirates of Coffee 2026 Advent Calendar (about $135 on Etsy). Another small Canadian business, offering 24 single-origin coffees from around the world.

Best Beauty Advent Calendars

Beauty calendars are the priciest, but many are worth far more than their price tag.

Sephora Favorites Advent Calendar ($165). The one everyone talks about. It’s valued at about $565 and includes bestsellers from brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Fenty Beauty, Lancôme and Moroccanoil. It’s been restocked for 2026, but it won’t last.

Sephora Collection Advent Calendar ($79). A great value pick. It’s valued at about $260 and includes 24 surprises: 13 full-size products, five travel sizes and six accessories.

The Body Shop Classic Beauty Advent Calendar ($100). Twenty-four pocket-sized classics, including shower gels, lip butters and masks. If you want more, the Ultimate Beauty calendar is $230 and includes 25 doors of bestsellers, with a value of over $360.

Lush 29½ High Street Advent Calendar ($225). Made in Canada. It has 25 bath bombs and bubble bars, including six calendar exclusives. Perfect for anyone who treats December like a spa month.

L’Occitane 12 Days of Provençal Beauty Advent Calendar ($135 at Sephora). A smaller, luxe option with skin, body, hair and hand care.

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Best for Kids and Families

LEGO City Advent Calendar (about $50 on LEGO.ca). A kid favourite. Each day reveals a new small build or minifigure. LEGO calendars tend to be among the first to sell out, so shop early.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (about $60 on Amazon.ca). A new build or character every day of December, for the Star Wars fan in your house.

Clue Advent Calendar: Secrets Under Snowfall (about $35 on Amazon.ca). Something different for puzzle and mystery lovers.

Squishmallows Micromallows Holiday Plush Advent Calendar. Twenty-four tiny plush surprises. Ask any kid who collects them.

Best for Something a Little Different

Fishing Advent Calendar (about $34 on Amazon.ca). A 24-day countdown for the angler on your list.

Wine, beer and spirits calendars. The LCBO’s online holiday shop features wine, beer and spirits advent calendars, but it only delivers in Ontario. Selection changes every year, so check lcbo.com. Costco is also known for alcohol calendars, which are famous for selling out early.

Garden and wildflower calendars. Canadian shop Everyday Lillie sells an advent calendar with 24 packs of Canadian native wildflower seeds. It’s a pretty gift for gardeners.

Shop Canadian

Want to keep your holiday dollars at home? Look for these Canadian-made or Canadian-owned picks:

Purdys Holiday Bells (chocolate)

Laura Secord (chocolate, including a peanut-free option)

Lush 29½ High Street (bath bombs, made in Canada)

DavidsTea 24 Days of Tea

The Roasters Pack Coffee Advent Calendar (Toronto)

Pirates of Coffee (coffee)

Everyday Lillie (wildflower seeds)

Saponaria (Quebec bath bomb calendar)

How to Pick the Right Advent Calendar

Check the price per door. One price tracker looking at 121 calendars sold in Canada found a median price of just over $4 a door. Use that as a rough guide to decide if a calendar is a good deal.

Look at the contents. Beauty and LEGO calendars often have the best “value” compared to their price. Chocolate calendars are usually the cheapest, but the pieces tend to be small.

Watch for allergies. Check the label if anyone in your household has nut, dairy or gluten allergies.

Compare stores. The same calendar can vary in price by $10 to $40 depending on the retailer. Check Amazon.ca, Walmart.ca, Well.ca and the brand’s own site.

Think about the recipient. A tea lover will appreciate a DavidsTea calendar far more than another box of chocolates.

Not Ready to Buy? Make Your Own

A DIY calendar is easy: buy an empty advent calendar box or 24 small bags, then fill them with small treats, tea bags, hand warmers, notes or activities. It lets you control the budget and tailor it to the person.

The Bottom Line

There’s an advent calendar for just about everyone on your list, and the best ones sell out. Pick a favourite, buy early and start counting down.