COUPLES HAVE THEIR SEXY TIME INTERRUPTED ALMOST 20 TIMES A YEAR 😏

Apparently, keeping the romance alive isn't the problem. Keeping everyone ELSE away is.

A new survey found couples have their intimate moments interrupted an average of 18 times a year.

And for more than 1 in 4, the interruption completely kills the mood for the rest of the night.

So what's ruining sexy time?

Kids are number one. Nearly half of couples blamed children or someone else being home. For parents with kids under 18, that jumps to 68%. Nothing gets you dressed faster than hearing:

“MOOOOOM?! WHERE'S MY CHARGER?”

Next up, 39% said someone gets too tired. Which, after 40, can happen DURING foreplay. Then there's the phone buzzing at 35%.

Because nothing says romance like your Apple Watch lighting up with: “Time to stand!”

Other mood killers include,random noises in the house, 25%. Pets, 24%.

Especially pets that sleep in the bedroom.

Nothing kills the mood quite like making eye contact with your Labrador.

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Doorbells and deliveries, 22%. And 20% blamed physical discomfort or awkward positions.

That's the over-40 category. “Hang on. Leg cramp.”

Despite all this, 53% say they'd like to have more sex than they're currently having.

So the desire is there. We just need the kids to leave, the dog to stop staring, the phones to shut up, our backs to cooperate...