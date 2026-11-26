It’s that magical time of year when employers try to figure out how to reward their staff for 12 months of hard work, unpaid overtime, emotional damage and pretending to enjoy team-building exercises.

And somehow, instead of a Christmas bonus, we end up with a lukewarm slice of pepperoni pizza and a speech about how we're all family.

Listen, you can’t pay your mortgage with company culture, and gratitude isn’t an accepted form of payment at Costco. So, before you blow the employee appreciation budget on something nobody asked for, allow us to help…

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Dear Bosses, Here are things your employees don’t want for Christmas

A pizza party, unless there is cash stuffed in the crust...



A company branded water bottle. We already know where we work…

An inspirational email from leadership. Unless there’s a dollar amount attached, you can keep it…

A holiday potluck. So now we’re catering our own appreciation event?

An email thanking us for our sacrifices. We’d actually prefer to stop making them…

A random gift card for $50 or less. Thanks for covering half of something after an entire year of exceeding exceptions…

A voucher for a turkey or ham…. I can buy my own meat thank you…