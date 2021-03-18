Horse Milk Is Now A Thing!

You can now get all kinds of milk: almond, oat, coconut…horse? A farm in England is selling horse milk, and it ain’t cheap!

They say it’s from a rare French horse breed, which is why they’re charging 144 bucks a gallon!

They claim it’s way healthier than cow’s milk, and can even cure eczema and high blood pressure, but none of those claims have been proven.

The farmer says his mare’s milk is far sweeter, with a much lower fat content than cow milk – and claims it is drunk by over 30 million people around the world.

The farm is selling the milk for 13 pounds a pint