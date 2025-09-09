‘Hot Priest’ Has Folks Rethinking Sunday Service

Holy smokes — or should we say holy hotness?

Apparently, all it takes to get people back in the pews these days isn’t the fear of eternal damnation…

It’s a very good-looking vicar. Father Jordan, newly appointed at St. Edward the Confessor Church in Romford, England, has unintentionally gone viral for one reason: the man could model for a cologne ad called Eau de Hallelujah.

The internet, never one to stay quiet about attractive strangers, quickly crowned him the “Hot Priest.” One commenter summed it up perfectly: “Some call him Father, some call him DADDDYYYY.” To which the rest of us replied: Amen.

A Trend from Heaven Above

Father Jordan isn’t alone in the “holy hottie” club. He’s just the latest clergy member to be blessed with both divine calling and cheekbones sharp enough to slice communion bread.

Even the Vatican’s catching on. Last month, they invited 1,000 handsome missionaries and influencers to Rome, hoping their good looks might inspire a little spiritual FOMO among the masses. Forget incense — apparently, the new way to draw a crowd is with jawlines and dimples.

Gen Z’s New Religion

Turns out, Gen Z is already leaning into faith more than past generations, and the addition of photogenic preachers isn’t exactly hurting attendance.

Father Jordan’s chiselled features and soulful eyes seem to have sparked a wave of sinners suddenly very eager to confess.

If this keeps up, the church might have to start issuing velvet ropes and cover charges. Until then, Father Jordan’s flock is growing — one swooning parishioner at a time.