Turns Out Giving 110% at Work Might Actually Be a Terrible Idea 😅

For years, workplace culture has basically screamed: “Rise and grind!” “Hustle harder!” “Give 110%!”

Meanwhile half the office is eating granola bars over a keyboard while quietly dissociating during a Zoom call.

But according to something called the “85% rule,” constantly pushing yourself to the limit might actually make you worse at your job.

Honestly? Millennials everywhere just exhaled at the same time.

The Secret Is…

The idea behind the 85% rule is pretty simple: Instead of running at maximum effort every second of the day, aim for around 85%.

Not lazy.

Not checked out.

Just… sustainable.

Because apparently your brain works a lot better when it’s not operating like a laptop with 47 tabs open and 2% battery life.

Olympic Legend Carl Lewis Was Apparently Ahead of Everyone 🏃

The idea was popularized by Carl Lewis, who famously didn’t explode out of the starting blocks at full intensity during races. Instead, he stayed controlled and steady before turning it on when it mattered most.

Which honestly feels like the exact opposite of modern office culture where people answer emails at 10:43 p.m. to prove they’re “team players.”

RELATED: Office Workers Will Be Most Productive At This Time And Slump At This Time!

What Happens When You Stop Flooring It

According to the theory, working at around 85% can actually help you:

Stay mentally sharp

Think more creatively

Be more aware and focused

Avoid burnout

And stop fantasizing about quitting to run a beachside smoothie shack

Because when you’re constantly maxed out, your brain eventually turns into warm soup.

The “Always Busy” Trap 🚨

Somewhere along the line, being exhausted became a personality trait.

People brag about:

not taking vacation days

answering emails from bed

surviving on caffeine and anxiety

and having “back-to-back meetings” like it’s military combat

Meanwhile, the truly evolved coworker is calmly doing excellent work, drinking water, and leaving on time like some kind of mythical woodland creature.

This Isn’t About Slacking Off

The 85% rule isn’t permission to disappear for three hours and claim you’re “protecting your energy.”

It’s about pacing yourself so you can actually perform consistently without turning into a stress goblin by Thursday afternoon.

Think of it like driving. If your foot is glued to the gas pedal the entire trip, eventually something’s gonna smoke, shake, or completely fall apart.

Final Thought

So the next time your boss throws around phrases like “all gas, no brakes,” maybe remember this, even an Olympic champion knew you don’t win by burning yourself out in the first five seconds. Sometimes the smartest move is giving a solid, healthy, beautifully balanced 85%.

And saving the other 15% for surviving Highway 400 traffic on the drive home. 🚗💨