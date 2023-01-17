Office Workers Will Be Most Productive At This Time And Slump At This Time!

Office workers will be at their most productive at 10:22 am and hit a slump at 1:27 pm, research has revealed.

A study of 2,000 employees revealed the ups and downs the typical person goes through, with the afternoon getting progressively worse with a further lull at 2:06 pm.

It found 58 percent said they struggle to get through a day without feeling highs and lows of productivity levels.

Spending too much time in front of a computer, being interrupted by colleagues when in the office and not taking enough breaks away from the desk are among the main reasons for not feeling constantly switched on at work.

The research, carried out by OnePoll, found more than half agreed they thrived around colleagues in the office compared to working from home by themselves.

And 38 percent said being in an office environment helped boost their productivity, compared to 22 percent who felt it hindered their ability to work.

For almost two-thirds of workers (65 percent), being around colleagues is the best part of being in the office.

However, noise levels, room temperature and colleagues asking questions were the main drains on productivity in the workplace for those affected.

Energy levels are at their lowest at the start and end of a typical working week, with almost a quarter finding Monday and Friday the days where they had the least energy.

The typical workday sees people moan or imply they are tired three times on average.